Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,542 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

