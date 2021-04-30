Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,562 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.90. 35,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

