Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 347 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $392.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $393.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

