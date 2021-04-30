Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,151 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 113,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

