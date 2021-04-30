Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,332 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.