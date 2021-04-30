Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,411 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 759,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a market capitalization of $255.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

