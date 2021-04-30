Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,792 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.78. 449,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

