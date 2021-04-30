Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 691 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.42. 40,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

