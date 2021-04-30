Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 795 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,910. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

