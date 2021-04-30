Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.23.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.36. 141,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

