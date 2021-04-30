Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 913 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,337. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

