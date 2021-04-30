Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.89. 32,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.07 and its 200 day moving average is $435.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

