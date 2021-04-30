Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $819.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $770.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.