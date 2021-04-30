Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

