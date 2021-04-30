Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

