Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.58 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

