Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.
Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,413. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,115,010. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598 in the last quarter.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
