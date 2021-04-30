Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,413. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.13.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5000004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,115,010. Insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

