SUN (SUN) Price Tops $34.86 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.86 or 0.00060146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $173.88 million and approximately $197.23 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

