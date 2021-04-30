Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after buying an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after buying an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.