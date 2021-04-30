Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 4% Higher

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s share price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 1,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Suncorp Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

