Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NOVA stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,628,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

