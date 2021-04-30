Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $943,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 123,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

