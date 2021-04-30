SuperFarm (SUPER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.72 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $256.88 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.74 or 0.00609874 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013885 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

