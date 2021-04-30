Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,810,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,079,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

