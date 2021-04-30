sUSD Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.77 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.