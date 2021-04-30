Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $50.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 2,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

