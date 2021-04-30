Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $50.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.
Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 2,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $42.35.
In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
