Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.4 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

