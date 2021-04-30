Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.4 days.
SWMAF stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
