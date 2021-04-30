Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

