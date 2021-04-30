Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
