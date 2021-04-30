Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

