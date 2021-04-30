Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $60.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.