SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWKH opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. SWK has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SWK will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

