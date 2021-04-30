Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €104.00 by Nord/LB

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.27.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

