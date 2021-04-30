Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Symrise stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

