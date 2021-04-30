Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SYIEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 40,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Symrise has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

