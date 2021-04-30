Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Syneos Health stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 868,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

