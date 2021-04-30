Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

