Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.65.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

