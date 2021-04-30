Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 67.3% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $322.18 million and $38.86 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00470453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,236,359 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

