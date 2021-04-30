Systemax (SYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Systemax has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

