Systemax (SYX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

