T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.58. 19,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

