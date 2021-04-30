Tadpole Finance Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $17,692.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00024916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

