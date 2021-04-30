TagCoin Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,857.55 and $544.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,335.38 or 0.99871564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00184824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

