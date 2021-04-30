Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,148 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

