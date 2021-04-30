Tap Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Tap has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $574,260.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

