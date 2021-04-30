Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.40 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $494,232.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

