Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.27

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 2255391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.