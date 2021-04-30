Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%.

TMHC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

