TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 1,147,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,561. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,707,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

