TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

