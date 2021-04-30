TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The firm has a market cap of C$59.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.23. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$246,470.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.